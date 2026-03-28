Commissioner General of Motor Traffic remanded

Commissioner General of Motor Traffic remanded

March 28, 2026   07:38 pm

The Commissioner General of Motor Traffic, Kamal Amarasinghe, who was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), has been remanded until Monday (March 30) by the Pilessa Magistrate’s Court in Kurunegala. 

He was taken into custody by the CID last night (27) in connection with an investigation into alleged irregularities in vehicle registration.

According to the police, he has been charged with aiding and abetting the fraudulent registration of a vehicle by altering the chassis number of a cab.

Amarasinghe was arrested by the Financial Crimes Investigation Division of the CID and was produced before the court today (28).

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