Police seek public assistance to arrest foreign national wanted for murder

The Mount Lavinia Divisional Crime Investigation Bureau has launched an investigation into the murder of a female Chinese national residing at a housing complex, within the Kohuwala Police Division on 23 March 2026.

Police are seeking public assistance to locate and arrest the prime suspect, identified as the victim’s former boyfriend, who is also a Chinese national.

Suspect Details:

• Name: Wang Huiyin

• Date of Birth: 01 June 2000

• Passport Numbers: EE6791329 / ER3805969

• Additional Information: The suspect has a stitched injury on his left hand.

The police kindly request the public to share any relevant information promptly and assist law enforcement authorities in ensuring justice is served.

Contact Information:

• OIC/Mount Lavinia Divisional Crime Investigation Bureau: 071-8596408

• OIC/Kohuwala Police Station: 071-8591669