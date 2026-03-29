Mainly dry and warm weather expected in most parts of the island

Mainly dry and warm weather expected in most parts of the island

March 29, 2026   06:41 am

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Colombo, Kaluthara, Galle, and Matara districts after 2.00 pm, today (29), the Department of Meteorology said.

Mainly dry and warm weather will prevail over the other parts of the island, it added. 

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the early hours of the morning. 

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

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