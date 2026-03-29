Iran threatens to target Israeli and American universities in Middle East

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRCG) has threatened to target Israeli and American universities in the Middle East, following the attack on the University of Science and Technology in Tehran.

The IRCG says all universities in the region are considered legitimate targets ‘‘until two of their universities are struck in retaliation for the Iranian universities that were attacked’‘.

‘‘We advise all staff, faculty, and students of American universities in the region, as well as residents in their vicinity, to maintain a distance of 1km from these universities to ensure their safety’‘.

The statement adds that the US must condemn the bombing of Iranian universities to avoid retaliation at US institutions in the region, giving a deadline of 12:00 local time on Tuesday, 30 March to do so.

Source: BBC

--Agencies