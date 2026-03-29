Two suspects arrested for aiding and abetting drug trafficking after deportation from India

Two suspects who aided and abetted drug trafficking have been arrested by the Western Province North Crimes Division.

Investigations were launched on January 29, following the arrest of a suspect in the Ganemulla Police Division with 4 kilograms and 423 grams of cocaine and 3,450 narcotic pills.

Further inquiries revealed that the suspect’s husband and son had assisted in the drug trafficking operation and had fled to India by sea.

The two suspects were arrested by Indian security forces on March 24 for illegally residing in the country and were deported to Sri Lanka yesterday (28).

A team of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) officers subsequently arrested the suspects at the arrival terminal of Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) yesterday afternoon.

The suspects, aged 23 and 57, are residents of Colombo 15, police said.

The duo has been handed over to the Western Province North Crimes Division for further investigations.