Two Australian states offer free public transport to ease fuel pain

Australians in two states will be able to travel on public transport for free to take pressure off household budgets as fuel costs surge.

Tasmanians and Victorians will be given a temporary fare reprieve in response to ongoing price pain at the petrol pump.

Uncertainty and crimped oil supplies due to the Iran war have driven up costs and led to fuel shortages at some service stations.

In Victoria, the state government will make public transport free for a month to help people feeling the pinch when filling up their cars.

Passengers won’t have to touch on their Myki travel cards and all public transport gates will be open from Tuesday.

Trains, trams and buses are expected to get busier but the government said thousands of extra services had been added to the network to meet demand.

‘‘This is a temporary measure to help with the cost of living; it will take pressure off the pump and help you save,’‘ Premier Jacinta Allan said.

The move was welcomed by Victorian Farmers Federation president Brett Hosking.

‘‘Every commuter who leaves their car at home frees up fuel for the essential, time-critical work that keeps Victorians fed, whether that’s ensuring livestock are fed and cared for, or getting crops in the ground,’‘ he said.

In Tasmania, travel on buses and ferries will be free from Monday until July 1.

‘‘For an adult catching the bus from Dodges Ferry into Hobart for work each day, they’ll be spending $88 less a week than if they were paying the full fare,’‘ Transport Minister Kerry Vincent said.

The federal government will also introduce emergency laws to parliament on Monday allowing it to underwrite fuel suppliers purchasing and transporting international stocks to Australia.

The government won’t pay for the fuel but will use public funds as insurance for companies facing sky-rocketing prices.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Australia’s fuel supplies were stable and would remain so for the coming weeks.

‘‘This isn’t about dealing with something that will happen next week, this is prudent planning, this is about being over prepared,’‘ he said.

‘‘It’s a really practical measure so that if there’s a cargo ship out there available from a nation like Korea that is being bid upon, then the private sector can do that with the confidence that comes from government support in order to secure that additional supply.’‘

Australia has 39 days of petrol, 30 days of diesel and 30 days of jet fuel on hand.

But people shouldn’t stockpile fuel, with Albanese calling on individuals and businesses to use common sense.

‘‘People need to take what they need and no more,’‘ he said.

‘‘I don’t want things to be mandated but common sense should apply as well.

‘‘There are more people working from home who are able to do so, that makes sense. There are more people catching public transport than before (and) that also makes sense."

Source: 1News

--Agencies