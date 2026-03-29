Revised bus fares must be displayed inside buses  Officials

The Western Province Road Passenger Transport Authority states that it is mandatory to display the revised bus fares inside all buses for passengers.

Issuing a statement, the Authority said that this requirement is enforced under condition 16(A) of the passenger service permit regulations.

It further emphasized that fare charts must be clearly displayed within the bus. Failure to comply may result in temporary or permanent cancellation of the bus permit, in addition to fines.

The Authority also noted that inspections will be launched to ensure compliance. Passengers are encouraged to report any violations directly to the Transport Authority.

Complaints can be made via telephone on 011 2860860 or through WhatsApp on 070 2860860.

The National Transport Commission (NTC) increased bus fares by 12.19% with effect from midnight on the March 23, following Cabinet approval.

Accordingly, the minimum fare has been raised from Rs. 27 to Rs. 30, while the maximum fare has increased from Rs. 2,159 to Rs. 2,422, an increase of Rs. 263.

Following the announcement of the revised fares, the NTC urged bus operators to charge only the approved fares, warning that legal action will be taken against those who overcharge passengers.

Passengers can report overcharging to the NTC hotline 1955 or via WhatsApp at 071 2595555.