Centralized electronic system for asset and liability declarations to launch on March 31

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) has taken steps to open a centralized electronic system for asset and liability declarations to declarants.

Accordingly, the system will be officially launched for declarants on March 31 at 10:00 a.m. at the auditorium of the International Studies Centre, located within the Bandaranaike Memorial International Conference Hall (BMICH) premises.

The declaration of assets and liabilities has been identified as a key requirement under the implementation of the Anti-Corruption Act No. 9 of 2023.

Until now, declarations were submitted manually by completing printed forms. However, the newly introduced centralized electronic system goes beyond simply filling out forms online, it represents a full digitalization of the asset and liability declaration process.

The Commission stated that the system has been designed with verification capabilities to identify false declarations and detect unusual accumulation of assets.

This initiative is expected to serve as a critical technological component in operationalizing the strong legal framework established under the Anti-Corruption Act.

The Commission further noted that the launch of this electronic system will enhance modernization, independence, and efficiency in Sri Lanka’s anti-corruption efforts.