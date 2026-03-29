Centralized electronic system for asset and liability declarations to launch on March 31

Centralized electronic system for asset and liability declarations to launch on March 31

March 29, 2026   10:28 am

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) has taken steps to open a centralized electronic system for asset and liability declarations to declarants.

Accordingly, the system will be officially launched for declarants on March 31 at 10:00 a.m. at the auditorium of the International Studies Centre, located within the Bandaranaike Memorial International Conference Hall (BMICH) premises.

The declaration of assets and liabilities has been identified as a key requirement under the implementation of the Anti-Corruption Act No. 9 of 2023.

Until now, declarations were submitted manually by completing printed forms. However, the newly introduced centralized electronic system goes beyond simply filling out forms online, it represents a full digitalization of the asset and liability declaration process.

The Commission stated that the system has been designed with verification capabilities to identify false declarations and detect unusual accumulation of assets.

This initiative is expected to serve as a critical technological component in operationalizing the strong legal framework established under the Anti-Corruption Act.

The Commission further noted that the launch of this electronic system will enhance modernization, independence, and efficiency in Sri Lanka’s anti-corruption efforts.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

State sector must embrace the entrepreneurial attitude  MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

State sector must embrace the entrepreneurial attitude  MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

State sector must embrace the entrepreneurial attitude  MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Strait of Hormuz closure could trigger food crisis in Sri Lanka, prices may surge over 15%, study warns (English)

Strait of Hormuz closure could trigger food crisis in Sri Lanka, prices may surge over 15%, study warns (English)

Minister convenes astrologers for a conference amid clash over 'Avurudu Nekath Seettuwa' (English)

Minister convenes astrologers for a conference amid clash over 'Avurudu Nekath Seettuwa' (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Minister Bimal claims substandard coal import not the govts fault, but company's (English)

Minister Bimal claims substandard coal import not the govts fault, but company's (English)

Indictments served on Energy Minister Kumara Jayakody; granted bail by court (English)

Indictments served on Energy Minister Kumara Jayakody; granted bail by court (English)