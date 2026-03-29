Bahrain aluminium smelter confirms Iranian attack

Bahrain aluminium smelter confirms Iranian attack

March 29, 2026   10:31 am

Aluminium Bahrain (Alba) says two of its workers sustained minor injuries in an Iranian attack on its smelter, one of the world’s biggest, on Saturday.

The company was still assessing the extent of the damage, according to a statement reported by the Bahrain News Agency. ‘‘The safety and security of Alba’s people remain its top priority,’‘ Alba said.

Earlier this month Alba said it had shut down three of its reduction lines, representing 19% of its total production capacity, in a bid to ‘‘preserve business continuity’‘ amid disruption caused by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said on Saturday they had targeted Alba and Emirates Global Aluminium in response to attacks on two Iranian steel plants, according to Reuters.

The UAE company confirmed on Saturday it had sustained ‘‘significant damage’‘ in an attack on Saturday and that a number of employees were injured, though none of the injuries were ‘‘life threatening’‘.

Source: BBC
--Agencies 

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