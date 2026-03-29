33-year-old woman arrested for hoarding petrol and diesel in Kuda Oya

A 33-year-old woman has been arrested by the Kuda Oya Police for allegedly hoarding a stock of fuel at her residence.

The suspect, a resident of the Samagipura area in Uva Kuda Oya, was taken into custody following a raid conducted based on received intelligence.

During the search, police had recovered 95 litres of petrol and 78 litres of diesel, which were taken into police custody.

Police suspect that the fuel had been stored with the intention of reselling it at higher prices.

The arrested woman is scheduled to be produced before the Wellawaya Magistrate’s Court today (29).

Further investigations are being carried out by the Kuda Oya Police.