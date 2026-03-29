Sri Lanka’s judiciary has taken a transformative step in its history by conducting a paperless court hearing based entirely on a digital system on March 26 at the Supreme Court of Sri Lanka.

The hearing was presided over by Chief Justice Preethi Padman Surasena, alongside Justices Arjuna Obeyesekere and Dr. Sobhitha Rajakaruna.

The case taken up was related to contempt of court, arising from the failure of a respondent to pay Rs. 3 million in compensation as previously ordered by the Supreme Court. This order had stemmed from a fundamental rights case concerning the alleged leak of the 2024 Grade 5 Scholarship examination paper prior to the exam date.

A notable feature of the hearing was the use of a fully digital case file, prepared by the Supreme Court, instead of traditional paper-based documentation. The bench reviewed the case materials via computer during the open court session.

The charge sheet against the respondent was read out in open court by Supreme Court Registrar Manodhi Hewawasam. The document was then digitally signed and released through the electronic system, granting access to all relevant parties.

The case has been postponed to May 14, 2026, for further hearing. This marks a significant milestone, introducing a paperless judicial process as a new experience for the people of Sri Lanka.

This initiative is a key milestone of the ‘‘e-Court’‘ project launched under the leadership of Chief Justice Preethi Padman Surasena, aimed at digitizing the judicial system.

The system was developed entirely by the Supreme Court with the support of Sri Lanka Telecom.

Through the newly introduced e-filing platform, legal practitioners can now file cases more efficiently and at a lower cost. The system is also expected to reduce substantial expenses on stationery and save foreign exchange.

The Ministry of Justice and National Integration noted that many lawyers are increasingly adopting electronic filing due to its convenience. Plans are underway to expand this system to courts across the country in the near future.

The e-filing system was officially launched on February 10, 2026, enabling lawyers to submit cases electronically.

Authorities confirm that a significant number of cases have already been filed through this platform, demonstrating the success of the initiative.