7-year-old boy killed in road accident in Thanamalwila

7-year-old boy killed in road accident in Thanamalwila

March 29, 2026   11:30 am

A fatal road accident has been reported near Kuda Oya town along the Thanamalwila–Wellawaya road.

The accident had occurred when a lorry traveling from Wellawaya towards Thanamalwila had collided with a three-wheeler traveling in the opposite direction.

A 7-year-old boy who was traveling in the rear seat of the three-wheeler had sustained critical injuries.

He was initially admitted to Thanamalwila Hospital and later transferred to Embilipitiya Hospital for further treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The deceased child was a resident of the Kotiyagala area, police said.

The lorry driver has been arrested, and further investigations are being carried out by the Kuda Oya Police.

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