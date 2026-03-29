Minister Handunnetti pledges legal measures over low-priced imported goods

Minister of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development, Sunil Handunnetti, stated that legislation will soon be formulated to take action against those selling imported goods at prices lower than local products.

The minister made this remark during a special inspection tour of the Nalanda and Kaludewala industrial zones in the Matale district.

He urged complaints to be lodged whenever imported products are sold at prices lower than those of locally produced goods.

Products such as shoes, tiles, lighters, and matchboxes, among many others, are being sold in the country at prices even below the regulated levels.

Minister Handunnetti emphasized that these could be illegally imported goods, and it is the responsibility of local manufacturers to report such cases in a proper and systematic manner.

He further noted that this is a process that cannot be controlled solely by the government.