Over 630 arrested in island-wide anti-drug raids

Police have arrested 635 suspects island-wide yesterday (28) through daily search operations launched to curb crime and drug-related activities, police said.

Accordingly, a total of 29,191 individuals were inspected during the operations, leading to these arrests.

Police stated that 16 individuals directly linked to criminal activities were identified, while 126 open warrant suspects were also taken into custody.

Furthermore, 197 individuals were arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, and 82 individuals were apprehended for reckless driving.

In addition, legal action has been initiated against 4,643 individuals for various other traffic offences, police added.