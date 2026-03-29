Saudi Arabia extends visa deadlines as gulf travel turmoil deepens

Travelers stranded across the Gulf by airspace closures and airport disruptions are receiving crucial visa relief, as Saudi Arabia joins Qatar and Kuwait in extending deadlines and relaxing penalties for visitors whose permitted stays are expiring mid-crisis.

Coordinated Gulf Response to an Escalating Regional Crisis

The latest visa steps from Saudi Arabia follow earlier measures in Qatar and Kuwait, forming a patchwork of relief across the Gulf Cooperation Council as the conflict involving Iran, Israel and regional allies continues to disrupt aviation. Airspace closures, cancelled flights and damage or security scares at major hubs have left passengers stuck in transit cities with little warning and limited onward options.

Publicly available travel advisories and media coverage describe a sharp spike in cancellations and diversions from late February 2026 onward, particularly through Doha and Kuwait City, and increasingly through Saudi hubs as airlines reroute via Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam. In many cases, travelers arrived on short-stay visit visas that were never intended to cover week-long or open-ended delays.

Officials across the region have been under pressure to clarify whether stranded foreigners would face fines or immigration violations if their visas expired before they could secure a way out. Recent policy moves in Qatar, Kuwait and now Saudi Arabia indicate a shared attempt to prevent large-scale overstays from being treated as deliberate infractions when they are directly tied to the regional emergency, according to industry specialists.

The emerging Gulf approach mirrors ad hoc relief adopted by other countries outside the region, such as Sri Lanka and India, which have also issued temporary visa extensions and fee waivers for travelers trapped by Middle East flight cancellations.

Qatar’s Automatic One-Month Visa Extension Sets the Template

Qatar was among the first Gulf states to formally address the visa status of stranded visitors after its airspace was closed and commercial operations at Doha’s Hamad International Airport were heavily curtailed. Government notices and specialist immigration briefings indicate that, as of 28 February 2026, all categories of entry visas that had expired or were due to expire inside Qatar were granted an automatic one-month extension.

This automatic extension covers short-stay tourists, business visitors and many other temporary entrants who found themselves unable to depart.

Kuwait Offers Extra Time as Airport Operations Are Hit

In Kuwait, aviation and security incidents at Kuwait International Airport have produced their own set of complications for travelers. Media reports from late March describe a drone attack that triggered a fire near airport fuel facilities, prompting further cancellations and an extended period of reduced commercial operations. Combined with earlier disruptions linked to the broader regional conflict, these events have stranded both residents and visitors inside and outside the country.

Public discussion of Kuwait’s response references a temporary relaxation of residency and re-entry rules, including additional time for foreign residents who were unable to return before standard six-month cutoffs. Travelers and expatriates have circulated accounts of a three-month grace period being applied to those stuck abroad by flight unavailability, a significant buffer in a system that normally applies strict timelines.

Saudi Arabia Moves to Protect Stranded Visitors and Transit Passengers

Saudi Arabia, which has seen its own airports and land borders absorb diverted traffic and overland evacuees from Qatar and Kuwait, is now adopting targeted visa relief measures of its own. While the country has not closed its airspace to the same degree as some neighbors, reduced frequencies, regional detours and the influx of travelers seeking alternative routes have all combined to increase the number of foreign visitors staying longer than planned.

Recent travel-advisory summaries and regional news coverage indicate that Saudi authorities have introduced deadline extensions and fee relief for certain categories of visit visa holders whose authorized stays expired after the onset of the crisis. These measures reportedly focus on travelers whose exit plans were derailed by cancelled flights, closed transit hubs or suspended cross-border services, reflecting patterns seen in Qatar and Kuwait.

- Agencies