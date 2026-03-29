Monaragala PS Income Inspector arrested over Rs. 50,000 fraud

An income inspector of the Monaragala Pradeshiya Sabha has been arrested in connection with a financial fraud, police stated.

The arrest was made today (29) by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC)while the suspect was reportedly accepting Rs. 50,000 in Monaragala without issuing an official receipt.

The money is believed to have been due from individuals who had secured the tender for operating the Monaragala public toilet.

It is reported that the suspect has been handed over to the Monaragala Police for further investigations and legal proceedings.