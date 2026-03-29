President AKD appreciates Indias support in addressing ongoing energy crisis

President AKD appreciates Indias support in addressing ongoing energy crisis

March 29, 2026   02:22 pm

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has expressed his gratitude to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the government of India for the support extended to Sri Lanka amidst the ongoing energy crisis.

President Dissanayake confirmed he spoke to the India Prime Minister a few days ago about the fuel supply disruptions Sri Lanka is facing due to the Middle East conflict.

The President in post on X (formally X) stated that, “Grateful for India’s swift support. 38,000 MT of fuel arrived in Colombo yesterday. My thanks also to EAM @DrSJaishankar for his close coordination.”

A combined shipment of 38,000 metric tons of diesel and petrol arrived at the Colombo Harbour from India yesterday (28).

The Indian High Commission confirmed that the fuel shipment arrived in Sri Lanka as a result of the telephone conversation held on 24 March between President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Additionally, India’s External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar and Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath held a phone conversation on 23 March.

Earlier, Lanka IOC had secured fuel supplies for March from the Middle East and Singapore. However, the suppliers were unable to deliver the shipments and invoked force majeure due to supply disruptions and vessel unavailability amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Due to the disruptions, rescue supplies were requested from India from Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL). The shipment of 38,000 MT is part of these supplies.

Accordingly, through the Lanka IOC, the Government of India has extended support to Sri Lanka to ensure continuity of fuel supply, the High Commission in Colombo said.

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