Pakistan capital beefs up security ahead of high-level talks

The foreign ministers of Egypt and Turkey are in Pakistan, with Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister expected to arrive in the coming hours for four-way talks on regional issues, including de-escalating the US and Israeli war with Iran.

The four countries have been involved in mediation efforts as the war, now in its second month, threatens their energy security and borders.

NATO member Turkey has said multiple missiles launched from neighboring Iran have been shot down over its airspace since the war began. Saudi Arabia has come under daily missile and drone attacks from Iran.

Pakistan, which has cordial ties with both the US and Iran, has emerged as a key intermediary in the current bout of diplomacy, delivering a 15-point peace plan proposed by Washington to Tehran.

Pakistani defense analyst Lieutenant General (Retired) Muhammad Saeed told CNN it was not realistic to expect the talks to lead to a “quick breakthrough.”

It was possible the discussions could work towards what “could be conveyed through Pakistan to the Iranians on behalf of the leadership of the Gulf countries,” he told CNN.

“Let’s hope that there is some communication the Saudis bring for conveying to Iran certain conditions that if Iran agrees to, maybe the Saudis will start playing a very proactive role for mediation and engagement with the West and US,” he said.

Ahead of the talks, expected to get underway Sunday afternoon local time, there was a high security presence in Islamabad where Pakistan’s ministry of foreign affairs is located, according to CNN journalists.

Source: CNN

-- Agencies