Legal action against traders for hoarding rice, refusing retail sales

Legal action against traders for hoarding rice, refusing retail sales

March 29, 2026   03:28 pm

Steps have been taken to file cases before the Maligakanda Magistrate’s Court against several traders accused of hoarding rice and refusing to sell it at retail prices.

The raids were carried out by the Consumer Affairs Authority’s main office investigations unit, based on a complaint.

Accordingly, the operation was conducted this morning (29) at the Kirulapone Public Market.

The CAA stated that continuous raids and area-level inspections are being conducted, particularly during the festive season, focusing on rice and other essential food items.

Officials revealed that a trader, despite holding a retail trade license, had been hoarding rice and selling it exclusively to hotels instead of offering it for retail sale.

During the raid, a heated exchange reportedly took place between the shop owner and Consumer Affairs Authority officers, according to Ada Derana correspondent.

The Consumer Affairs Authority also urged traders to refrain from hoarding goods, refusing sales or selling items at inflated prices.

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