11 arrested over illegal street racing, betting in Piliyandala

Eleven individuals have been arrested for engaging in illegal motorcycle and three-wheeler racing linked to betting activities along the Kesbewa alternative road in Piliyandala, police said.

The arrests were made in the early hours of today (29) by the Piliyandala Police.

A total of 12 motorcycles and two three-wheelers used in the races were also taken into police custody.

Investigations have revealed that individuals had organized the event via a WhatsApp group, instructing participants to gather at the location at around 7:30 p.m. yesterday (28), before proceeding with the races.

Acting on a tip-off, police—assisted by residents—obtained video evidence of the races before blocking the road and arresting the suspects.

Several participants had fled the scene, abandoning their motorcycles, while some of the seized bikes had been carrying two riders, police said.

The suspects are to be produced before the Judicial Medical Officer at the Kalubowila Teaching Hospital to determine possible drug use.

They are also scheduled to be produced before court along with the seized vehicles.

Piliyandala Police are conducting further investigation.