Israeli military days away from hitting all its top priority targets in Iran

Israeli military days away from hitting all its top priority targets in Iran

March 29, 2026   04:18 pm

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is days away from hitting all the targets in Iran it classes as “top priority,” a spokesperson said today.

Targets are broken down into different groups, “it could be ballistic missiles, (weapons) production, nuclear, command and control centers, and so on,” said Nadav Shoshani, the IDF’s international spokesperson. Within each group, there are different categories – “essential, important and additional,” Shoshani explained.

And in a few days, “we will be able to finish the job against the top priority targets in the family group of production,” he said. “(That) doesn’t mean we’re exhausting our targets … but talking about the top priority of what we marked as top priority, we will be able to achieve that within a few days.”

Shoshani was reluctant to put a detailed timeline on that in case “operational conditions” changed.

Over the weekend, the IDF struck two steel plants in Iran, including one that uses radioactive material, the UN’s nuclear watchdog said, as well as a heavy water plant in Arak, which includes key production sites for plutonium.
Shoshani said the IDF hit that heavy water plant during its offensive last June too “but intelligence identified attempts to rebuild it.”

As well as destroying military targets, the joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran have killed at least 1,900 people in Iran, and damaged much civilian infrastructure including hundreds of medical facilities and schools, according to the Iranian Red Crescent.

Source: CNN

-- Agencies

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