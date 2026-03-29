Gem businessman missing in Kahawatta; Police launch probe

Kahawatta Police have launched an investigation into the disappearance of a gem businessman.

The missing individual is a 61-year-old father of two from Kahawatta.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the businessman was traveling by motorcycle along the Kahawatta–Neelgama Road yesterday (28) around midday. Police said the motorcycle was later found parked near a bend on the road.

Further investigations led authorities to locate the businessman’s mobile phone today (29) in a nearby tea estate.

Police have used sniffer dogs to assist in locating the missing man, but the search has so far been unsuccessful.

Authorities have urged anyone with information about his whereabouts to come forward and notify police.