January 1, 1970 05:30 am
Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.
Most Viewed
- Legal action against traders for hoarding rice, refusing retail sales
- Pope Leo says God rejects prayers of leaders who wage wars
- 11 arrested over illegal street racing, betting in Piliyandala
- Israeli military days away from hitting all its top priority targets in Iran
- Gem businessman missing in Kahawatta; Police launch probe