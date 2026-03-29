Registration of Persons Dept. issues notice on resumption of services

The Department for Registration of Persons has announced that efforts to restore its computer systems are ongoing.

Meanwhile, according to the Department, a special one-day service has been scheduled tomorrow (30) at the Battaramulla main office and provincial offices for individuals who were unable to obtain their National Identity Cards (NICs) through the one-day service on March 23, 24, and 26. Applicants have been advised to bring all necessary documents to the respective offices to obtain their NICs.

The Department further noted that regular issuance of NICs under the one-day service at the Battaramulla main office and provincial offices will resume from Tuesday, March 31, 2026.

Other services—including verification of NIC information for government and non-government institutions and translation into English—will continue with limited capacity. Institutions have been requested to follow alternative arrangements where necessary.

Meanwhile, regular office operations at the main and provincial offices will resume from Monday, April 6, 2026, and all services are expected to function uninterrupted once the system is fully restored, according to the statement issued by the Department for Registration of Persons.