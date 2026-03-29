Registration of Persons Dept. issues notice on resumption of services

Registration of Persons Dept. issues notice on resumption of services

March 29, 2026   05:17 pm

The Department for Registration of Persons has announced that efforts to restore its computer systems are ongoing.

Meanwhile, according to the Department, a special one-day service has been scheduled tomorrow (30) at the Battaramulla main office and provincial offices for individuals who were unable to obtain their National Identity Cards (NICs) through the one-day service on March 23, 24, and 26. Applicants have been advised to bring all necessary documents to the respective offices to obtain their NICs.

The Department further noted that regular issuance of NICs under the one-day service at the Battaramulla main office and provincial offices will resume from Tuesday, March 31, 2026.

Other services—including verification of NIC information for government and non-government institutions and translation into English—will continue with limited capacity. Institutions have been requested to follow alternative arrangements where necessary.

Meanwhile, regular office operations at the main and provincial offices will resume from Monday, April 6, 2026, and all services are expected to function uninterrupted once the system is fully restored, according to the statement issued by the Department for Registration of Persons.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

State sector must embrace the entrepreneurial attitude  MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

State sector must embrace the entrepreneurial attitude  MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

State sector must embrace the entrepreneurial attitude  MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Strait of Hormuz closure could trigger food crisis in Sri Lanka, prices may surge over 15%, study warns (English)

Strait of Hormuz closure could trigger food crisis in Sri Lanka, prices may surge over 15%, study warns (English)

Minister convenes astrologers for a conference amid clash over 'Avurudu Nekath Seettuwa' (English)

Minister convenes astrologers for a conference amid clash over 'Avurudu Nekath Seettuwa' (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Minister Bimal claims substandard coal import not the govts fault, but company's (English)

Minister Bimal claims substandard coal import not the govts fault, but company's (English)

Indictments served on Energy Minister Kumara Jayakody; granted bail by court (English)

Indictments served on Energy Minister Kumara Jayakody; granted bail by court (English)