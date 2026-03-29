Talks begin between Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan to discuss de-escalating war

Talks begin between Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan to discuss de-escalating war

March 29, 2026   06:22 pm

High-level talks between the foreign ministers representing Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan have begun.

The regional powers are gathering in Islamabad, Pakistan today and tomorrow to discuss de-escalating the US and Israel’s war with Iran as well as other regional issues.

Due to its cordial ties with the US and Iran, Pakistan has emerged as a key intermediary in any diplomatic efforts, delivering a 15-point peace plan proposed by Washington to Tehran.

Source: CNN

-- Agencies 

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