Talks begin between Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan to discuss de-escalating war
March 29, 2026 06:22 pm
High-level talks between the foreign ministers representing Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan have begun.
The regional powers are gathering in Islamabad, Pakistan today and tomorrow to discuss de-escalating the US and Israel’s war with Iran as well as other regional issues.
Due to its cordial ties with the US and Iran, Pakistan has emerged as a key intermediary in any diplomatic efforts, delivering a 15-point peace plan proposed by Washington to Tehran.
Source: CNN
-- Agencies