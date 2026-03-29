Ukrainian President says Russia conducted surveillance on US military bases for Iran

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that he has received intelligence on Russia conducting surveillance of US bases in the Middle East and Gulf regions.

He claimed yesterday that seven areas had been surveilled or photographed this week — including a mix of US, Middle Eastern and British bases in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Qatar, and the US-British base on Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean.

CNN has reached out to the Russian Embassy in the US for comment.

US officials told CNN that last week Iran launched two intermediate-range ballistic missiles at Diego Garcia, a joint US-UK military base in the Indian Ocean. While neither of the missiles struck the base, the attack revealed Iran’s long-range capabilities.

“It’s strange,” Zelensky said in a post on Telegram. “Sanctions are being lifted, and the aggressor is providing information to target objects, including those of the countries that are talking about lifting sanctions or are already lifting them.”

Zelensky was likely referring to the US temporarily lifting sanctions on Russian oil.

The US Department of Defense, when approached by CNN, said it does not comment on intelligence matters.

Multiple people familiar with US intelligence reporting on the issue have said that Russia is providing Iran with intelligence on the location and movement of US military assets. According to a Western intelligence official, Russia is also giving Iran tactical advice on targeting with its Shahed drones.

Source: CNN

-- Agencies