Belavia announces flights to Mattala in April

Belavia announces flights to Mattala in April

March 29, 2026   07:47 pm

The Belavia Airline has announced flights to Mattala International Airport from the Minsk National Airport in April.

According to the airline, flights to Mattala Lanka are scheduled for 3 and 14 April.

Meanwhile, the Minsk National Airport today switched to the summer schedule, which will be valid until October 24. In the new season, 10 airlines plan to operate regular flights from the Belarusian capital.

In total, 34 destinations are announced in the schedule, including popular resort routes and flights to remote regions of Russia.

Despite the presence of flights to Israel in the summer plan, “Belavia” has already extended the cancellation of flights to Tel Aviv until April 16. This is due to the decision of the Israeli aviation authorities to restrict the use of airspace for foreign carriers.

Despite the uncertainty due to the conflict in the Middle East, “Belavia” is scheduled to operate flights to the following cities:

Mattala, Delhi, Dubai, Almaty, Astana, Baku, Batumi, Yekaterinburg, Yerevan, Kazan, Kaliningrad, Cam Ranh/Nha Trang (Vietnam), Kutaisi, Moscow (Domodedovo, Vnukovo, Sheremetyevo), Makhachkala, Murmansk, Sanya, Saint Petersburg, Sochi, Istanbul, Tashkent, Tbilisi, Tel Aviv, Turkmenbashi and Urumqi.

-- Agencies

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