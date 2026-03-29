Notorious gang member Midigama Chuti to be brought back to Sri Lanka tomorrow

Notorious gang member Midigama Chuti to be brought back to Sri Lanka tomorrow

March 29, 2026   10:00 pm

Prabhath Madusanka, also known as ‘Midigama Chuti,’ a member of an organized criminal gang who was taken into custody in Oman, is scheduled to be brought back to the country tomorrow morning (30).

‘Midigama Chuti,’ who is connected to multiple criminal activities, was taken into custody by Omani security authorities last year while having a red warrant issued against him.

Accordingly, three officers from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) departed for Oman to escort him back.

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