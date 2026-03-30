Oil prices jump after Yemeni Houthis attack Israel, widening Iran conflict

Oil prices extended gains on Monday after Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis launched over the weekend their first attacks on Israel since the ⁠start of the U.S.-Israel war with Iran, widening the conflict in the Middle East.

Brent crude futures jumped $3.16, or 2.81%, to $115.73 a ⁠barrel by 2205 GMT after settling 4.2% higher on Friday.

U.S. West ⁠Texas Intermediate was at $102.77 a barrel, up $3.13, or ⁠3.14%, following a 5.5% gain ⁠in the previous session.

Source: Reuters

---Agencies