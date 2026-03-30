Oil prices jump after Yemeni Houthis attack Israel, widening Iran conflict
March 30, 2026 05:54 am
Oil prices extended gains on Monday after Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis launched over the weekend their first attacks on Israel since the start of the U.S.-Israel war with Iran, widening the conflict in the Middle East.
Brent crude futures jumped $3.16, or 2.81%, to $115.73 a barrel by 2205 GMT after settling 4.2% higher on Friday.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate was at $102.77 a barrel, up $3.13, or 3.14%, following a 5.5% gain in the previous session.
Source: Reuters
---Agencies