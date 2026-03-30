Iran threatens to target homes of US and Israeli officials in the region

Iran threatens to target homes of US and Israeli officials in the region

March 30, 2026   05:55 am

Ebrahim Zolfaghari, the spokesperson for Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters - the country’s highest operational command unit coordinating the armed forces - has threatened that the armed forces will target the houses of US and Israeli ‘‘commanders and political officials in the region’‘.

He says it is a ‘‘retaliatory measure’‘ after accusing the US and Israel of ‘‘targeting residential homes of Iranian civilians in various cities’‘.

Several Iranian military commanders and officials have been killed during the war, including Iran’s late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei who was killed on the first day of the war on 28 February.

Source: BBC
--Agencies 

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