Trump says US could take oil in Iran and seize Kharg Island

Trump says US could take oil in Iran and seize Kharg Island

March 30, 2026   07:00 am

Donald Trump has told the Financial Times he could ‘‘take the oil in Iran’’ and possibly seize the country’s major fuel hub of Kharg Island.

‘‘To be honest with you, my favourite thing is to take the oil in Iran but some stupid people back in the US say: ‘Why are you doing that?’ But they’re stupid people,’’ he said.

Trump suggested the move could mean taking Kharg Island. ‘‘Maybe we take Kharg Island, maybe we don’t. We have a lot of options,’’ Trump told the FT. ‘‘It would also mean we had to be there [in Kharg Island] for a while.’’

When asked about Iranian defence on the island he said: ‘‘I don’t think they have any defence. We could take it very easily.’’

The president’s comments come as a further 3,500 US troops arrived in the Middle East as fears grow that further escalation could expose American forces to Iranian attacks.

Trump added that indirect talks between US and Iran via Pakistan ‘‘emissaries’’ were progressing well, but declined to comment on whether a ceasefire deal could be reached soon.

‘‘A deal could be made fairly quickly,’’ he said.

Source: BBC
--Agencies 

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