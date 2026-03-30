CAA raids large-scale fake Ayurvedic drug racket in Mawanella

CAA raids large-scale fake Ayurvedic drug racket in Mawanella

March 30, 2026   08:06 am

A racket involving the sale of counterfeit medicines using the name of the Sri Lanka Ayurvedic Drugs Corporation has been raided by the Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA). 

The raid was carried out on the March 26 following a complaint lodged by the Ayurvedic Drugs Corporation. 

Investigations have revealed that the institution had been carrying out this fraudulent operation on a large scale.

The raid targeted an establishment operating in the Mawanella–Hingula area, where medicines manufactured by the institution were also taken into the custody of CAA officials.

Further investigations uncovered that the suspects had fraudulently used the name and the state emblem of the corporation to market fake products as genuine items produced by the official corporation.

The CAA stated that legal action is being pursued against the institution in connection with the incident.

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