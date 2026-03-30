NPP MP Muhammad Faizals vehicle involved in crash

NPP MP Muhammad Faizals vehicle involved in crash

March 30, 2026   08:28 am

A vehicle driven by National People’s Power (NPP) Puttalam District Member of Parliament (MP), Muhammad Faizal, has been involved in an accident at the Bandarawatta bend in Chilaw after veering off the road and colliding with a wall.

It is reported that the accident had caused significant damage to both the vehicle and the wall.

The incident had occurred at around 11:45 p.m. yesterday (29), and it is reported that the MP was the only occupant of the vehicle at the time.

Chilaw Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.

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