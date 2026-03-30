Public urged to use electricity efficiently amid rising generation costs  Officials

Public urged to use electricity efficiently amid rising generation costs  Officials

March 30, 2026   08:34 am

Chairman of the Sri Lanka Sustainable Energy Authority, Professor T.M.W.J. Bandara, has emphasized the importance of managing and using energy efficiently and systematically under the current circumstances.

He stated that electricity generation during the evening hours from 5 p.m. to early morning relies heavily on fossil fuels, making public cooperation essential at this time.

Professor Bandara highlighted that minimizing electricity consumption would help reduce the use of fossil fuels, which are costly for power generation. 

Efficient use of electricity, he noted, would not only lower national generation costs but also help reduce consumers’ electricity bills.

He further encouraged the public to shift towards energy-efficient appliances. The Sustainable Energy Authority has already introduced a labeling system to guide consumers when purchasing items such as LED bulbs, refrigerators, and air conditioners, enabling more energy-efficient choices.

In addition, he revealed that legal measures are being developed to prevent the import of inefficient electrical appliances into the country. The government has also initiated a short-term program aimed at improving energy efficiency.

Professor Bandara also pointed out that the country is currently experiencing a shortage of crude oil, leading to increased reliance on diesel for electricity generation, which significantly raises costs.

However, he noted that solar power generation during daytime hours provides an opportunity for the public to adjust their daily routines. By carrying out energy-intensive activities during the day, both electricity generation costs and household electricity bills can be reduced.

He urged the public to adopt these practices to support national energy management efforts.

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