Donald Trump has been speaking recently on Air Force One, where he says the US believes it has achieved regime change in Iran, echoing comments made last week on Fox news, where he said, ‘‘You could really say we have regime change because they have been killed.’’

Speaking to reporters on board the plane, he says: ‘‘But we’ve had regime change if you look already because the one regime was decimated, destroyed, they’re all dead. The next regime is mostly dead, and the third regime we’re dealing with different people than anybody’s dealt with before, it’s a whole different group of people, so I would consider that regime change, and frankly they’ve been very reasonable.

‘‘So I think we’ve had regime change, I mean you can’t do much better than that.

‘‘The regime that was really bad, really evil ... the second was appointed, and they’re all gone, they’re all dead, other than one who may have a little life in him,’’ Trump says, citing the number of Iranian leaders killed in the month-long war.

He also says he believes Iran is likely to make a deal with the US.

‘‘I think we’ll make a deal with them, pretty sure, but it’s possible we won’t,’’ he says.

‘‘You never know with Iran, because we negotiate with them and then we have to blow them up,’’ he adds.

Source: BBC

--Agencies