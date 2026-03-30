Trump says weve had regime change in Iran

Trump says weve had regime change in Iran

March 30, 2026   09:51 am

Donald Trump has been speaking recently on Air Force One, where he says the US believes it has achieved regime change in Iran, echoing comments made last week on Fox news, where he said, ‘‘You could really say we have regime change because they have been killed.’’

Speaking to reporters on board the plane, he says: ‘‘But we’ve had regime change if you look already because the one regime was decimated, destroyed, they’re all dead. The next regime is mostly dead, and the third regime we’re dealing with different people than anybody’s dealt with before, it’s a whole different group of people, so I would consider that regime change, and frankly they’ve been very reasonable.

‘‘So I think we’ve had regime change, I mean you can’t do much better than that.

‘‘The regime that was really bad, really evil ... the second was appointed, and they’re all gone, they’re all dead, other than one who may have a little life in him,’’ Trump says, citing the number of Iranian leaders killed in the month-long war.

He also says he believes Iran is likely to make a deal with the US.

‘‘I think we’ll make a deal with them, pretty sure, but it’s possible we won’t,’’ he says.

‘‘You never know with Iran, because we negotiate with them and then we have to blow them up,’’ he adds.

Source: BBC 
--Agencies 

 

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana reaffirms its position as Sri Lanka's most trusted news brand at Raigam Tele'es 2025 (English)

Ada Derana reaffirms its position as Sri Lanka's most trusted news brand at Raigam Tele'es 2025 (English)

Ada Derana reaffirms its position as Sri Lanka's most trusted news brand at Raigam Tele'es 2025 (English)

Prosperity of the temple key to happiness of the people - Sarvajana Balaya leader Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Prosperity of the temple key to happiness of the people - Sarvajana Balaya leader Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Surakimu Lanka national programme launched as energy supply routes continue to get disrupted (English)

Surakimu Lanka national programme launched as energy supply routes continue to get disrupted (English)

State sector must embrace the entrepreneurial attitude  MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

State sector must embrace the entrepreneurial attitude  MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Strait of Hormuz closure could trigger food crisis in Sri Lanka, prices may surge over 15%, study warns (English)

Strait of Hormuz closure could trigger food crisis in Sri Lanka, prices may surge over 15%, study warns (English)

Minister convenes astrologers for a conference amid clash over 'Avurudu Nekath Seettuwa' (English)

Minister convenes astrologers for a conference amid clash over 'Avurudu Nekath Seettuwa' (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin