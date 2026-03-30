PUCSL to announce decision on 2nd quarter electricity tariff revision today
March 30, 2026 10:19 am
The decision regarding the proposed revision of electricity tariffs for the second quarter of 2026 is scheduled to be announced today (30).
The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) is set to officially release details pertaining to the revised electricity charges.
Accordingly, the Commission is expected to make an official announcement regarding the second quarter electricity tariff adjustment at around 2:00 p.m. today.