125 Chinese nationals deported over online scam operations in Sri Lanka

125 Chinese nationals deported over online scam operations in Sri Lanka

March 30, 2026   10:50 am

A group of 125 Chinese nationals, who were detained by the Department of Immigration and Emigration in connection with online financial scams, has been deported.

A spokesperson for the Department of Immigration and Emigration stated that following discussions with the Chinese government, a special aircraft from China was used to facilitate the deportation.

The suspects had been arrested on March 17 while residing in several lodges in the Anuradhapura area, allegedly conducting financial scams online. 

The operation was carried out jointly by the military intelligence division and the Department of Immigration and Emigration.

Investigations revealed that the Chinese nationals had entered the country on tourist and business visas but had violated immigration laws by overstaying.

They were subsequently held at the Department of Immigration and Emigration’s Welisara detention center. Following consultations with the Chinese government, a decision was made to deport them.

A team of officials from China’s immigration department, accompanied by a doctor, arrived in Sri Lanka via a special flight to oversee the process.

It is reported that the deportation took place last night (30), with the Chinese nationals leaving Sri Lanka along with a six-member team from the Sri Lankan Department of Immigration and Emigration.

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