One killed, 2 injured as three-wheeler plunges down precipice

An individual has been killed following a road accident in the Poththapitiya area of Hatharaliyadda.

According to police, the accident had occurred when a three-wheeler traveling towards Hatharaliyadda lost control and veered off the road, plunging into a precipice.

The driver of the three-wheeler and two passengers traveling in the rear had sustained injuries and were admitted to Hatharaliyadda Hospital.

One of the injured had later succumbed to injuries while receiving treatment, police said.

The deceased has been identified as a 48-year-old resident of the Hatharaliyadda area.

Hatharaliyadda Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.