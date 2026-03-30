Water supply to be limited if dry conditions persist, NWSDB warns

The Chairman of the National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB), Chandana Bandara, has stated that, due to the prevailing dry and drought conditions in Sri Lanka, water supply may need to be restricted for several hours per day over the next two to three weeks.

Speaking to the media, he further noted that although such water cuts have not yet been implemented, the current weather conditions may make it difficult to maintain a continuous 24-hour water supply in the near future.

He added that the production capacity of water treatment plants, including the Ambatale Water Treatment Plant, has not yet been affected. However, water supply to high-elevation areas has already been reduced to low-pressure levels.

Bandara also informed the public that rainfall is expected in the coming period and urged citizens to use existing water reserves sparingly.

Additionally, he stated that water bowsers are currently being deployed to supply water to areas experiencing low pressure.