Agrarian Dept to limit urea fertilizer issuance to paddy sector amid supply constraints

The Department of Agrarian Development has decided to restrict the issuance of urea fertilizer exclusively to paddy cultivation, citing limited national stocks due to the ongoing crisis in the Middle East.

According to the Department, unmixed urea fertilizer for the 2026 Yala season will be distributed solely for rice cultivation through Agrarian Service Centers.

The Department has informed all Agrarian Development Officers islandwide of this decision and instructed them to issue fertilizer strictly based on the extent of land cultivated by each farmer.

Accordingly, fertilizer will be released to farmers based on determinations made at seasonal cultivation meetings or upon verification of paddy cultivation. This process will utilize farmer data already recorded in the system to ensure that the quantity issued corresponds directly to the verified cultivated area, it said.

Furthermore, the Department has directed all Agrarian Development Officers to manage existing fertilizer stocks efficiently to ensure that paddy cultivation during the 2026 Yala season proceeds without interruption.

