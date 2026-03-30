A young actress has been arrested today (30) in connection with an alleged gold necklace fraud and produced before the Kaduwela Magistrate’s Court, police stated.

Police said the actress was arrested following a complaint that she had pawned a gold necklace valued at over Rs. 900,000, belonging to a national cricketer, at a private financial institution in Battaramulla without the owner’s consent. She obtained Rs. 600,000 for the necklace.

The suspect was taken into custody by the Talangama Police Crimes Division and produced in court.

During court proceedings, defence counsel informed court that although the necklace had been pawned, steps could be taken to retrieve it and return it to its owner.

The Acting Magistrate ordered that the suspect be released on bail, with two surety bails of Rs. 500,000 each.

Court also directed Talangama Police to take custody of the necklace and submit it as evidence.

The case was fixed for further hearing on April 22.