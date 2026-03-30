30 high-profile criminals repatriated in the past three years - Police

Under the ongoing programme to extradite suspects involved in large-scale crimes while evading arrest abroad, a total of 30 high-profile criminals have been successfully repatriated to the country over the past three years, the Police Media Spokesperson, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) F.U. Wootler stated.

He noted that this includes organised crime gang member Prabhath Madusanka, alias “Midigama Chuti,” who was brought back to the country today (30).

The spokesperson further stated that the suspect is wanted in connection with numerous offences, including murder, aggravated robbery, illegal possession of firearms, weapons trafficking, counterfeit currency racketeering, drug trafficking and other serious crimes.

Addressing a press conference held today (30) in Colombo, ASP Wootler stated that the suspect will be produced before court, following which a detention order will be sought to facilitate further interrogation by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

He further explained that, owing to strong international cooperation, authorities have been able to repatriate suspects even in the absence of Interpol Red Notices.

Accordingly, a total of 13 such suspects have been returned to the island under the arrangement, including two individuals repatriated from India on March 28. Additionally, Red Notices have currently been issued for 88 organised criminals, he said.

The Police Media Spokesperson also announced that a special security plan has been implemented in view of Easter Sunday services.

He stated that personnel from the Tri-Forces, Police, Civil Security Department, as well as intelligence and undercover units, will be deployed to ensure public safety during religious observances.

Meanwhile, during island-wide special operations targeting individuals illegally stockpiling fuel, police seized 44,811 litres of diesel, 2,668 litres of petrol, and 2,062 litres of kerosene. A total of 27 suspects were arrested in connection with these raids.

Furthermore, ASP Wootler stated that strict disciplinary action has been taken against the Officer-in-Charge (OIC) involved in the incident related to Ishara Sewwandi, the primary suspect in the murder of underworld figure “Ganemulla Sanjeewa,” in connection with a birthday party.