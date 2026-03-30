Forensic audit ordered on Health Ministrys drug purchases under Keheliya Rambukwella
March 30, 2026 03:43 pm
The Auditor General will conduct a forensic audit of the Ministry of Health’s procurement of medicines and medical supplies during former Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella’s tenure, the Attorney General informed the Supreme Court today (30).
The announcement was made by the Deputy Solicitor General representing the Attorney General during a hearing on a fundamental rights petition filed by Transparency International Sri Lanka.