Forensic audit ordered on Health Ministrys drug purchases under Keheliya Rambukwella

Forensic audit ordered on Health Ministrys drug purchases under Keheliya Rambukwella

March 30, 2026   03:43 pm

The Auditor General will conduct a forensic audit of the Ministry of Health’s procurement of medicines and medical supplies during former Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella’s tenure, the Attorney General informed the Supreme Court today (30).

The announcement was made by the Deputy Solicitor General representing the Attorney General during a hearing on a fundamental rights petition filed by Transparency International Sri Lanka.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana reaffirms its position as Sri Lanka's most trusted news brand at Raigam Tele'es 2025 (English)

Ada Derana reaffirms its position as Sri Lanka's most trusted news brand at Raigam Tele'es 2025 (English)

Ada Derana reaffirms its position as Sri Lanka's most trusted news brand at Raigam Tele'es 2025 (English)

Prosperity of the temple key to happiness of the people - Sarvajana Balaya leader Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Prosperity of the temple key to happiness of the people - Sarvajana Balaya leader Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Surakimu Lanka national programme launched as energy supply routes continue to get disrupted (English)

Surakimu Lanka national programme launched as energy supply routes continue to get disrupted (English)

State sector must embrace the entrepreneurial attitude  MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

State sector must embrace the entrepreneurial attitude  MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Strait of Hormuz closure could trigger food crisis in Sri Lanka, prices may surge over 15%, study warns (English)

Strait of Hormuz closure could trigger food crisis in Sri Lanka, prices may surge over 15%, study warns (English)

Minister convenes astrologers for a conference amid clash over 'Avurudu Nekath Seettuwa' (English)

Minister convenes astrologers for a conference amid clash over 'Avurudu Nekath Seettuwa' (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin