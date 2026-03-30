Education Ministry issues guidelines for schools amid extreme heat

The Ministry of Education has issued a set of recommendations for conducting school activities safely during the current dry and extreme heat conditions. The circular, signed by Education Ministry Secretary Nalaka Kaluwewe, has been sent to all provincial directors of education.

Key recommendations include:

1. Heat Cramps – Muscle pain or spasms in the hands, feet, or abdomen caused by excessive sweating and salt loss.

First aid: Remove students from activities, rest in a cool place, and ensure adequate water intake (a glass every 15 minutes).

2. Heat Exhaustion – Fatigue, weakness, or fainting due to prolonged exposure to high temperatures.

First aid: Rest in a cool area, drink water regularly (a glass every 15 minutes), shower or wet the body with cool water to reduce body temperature.

3. Heat Stroke – Life-threatening condition caused by failure of the body’s temperature regulation, indicated by high body temperature, rapid pulse and breathing, dizziness, headache, nausea, or confusion.

First aid: Move the student to a shaded area, remove tight clothing, cool the body with water, and seek immediate medical attention. In emergencies, call 1990 for ambulance services or use the nearest hospital ambulance.

School Activity Guidelines: