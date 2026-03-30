War has displaced 20% of Lebanons population in three weeks, says UNICEF

War has displaced 20% of Lebanons population in three weeks, says UNICEF

March 30, 2026   04:37 pm

The war has displaced 20% of Lebanon’s population in just three weeks, with an average of 19,000 children forced to flee their homes every day, according to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

“One of the challenges that we have is indeed reaching those children, particularly in the south of Lebanon,” said Marcoluigi Corsi, UNICEF Representative to Lebanon, in an interview with CNN on Monday.

“There are children who are trapped in communities which are very difficult to reach, and even more so after the bombardment and the blowing away of several bridges by airstrikes.”

The Israeli military has blown up several bridges over the Litani River – which bisects Lebanon – as part of a broader assault in the south.

Another challenge is trying to support the children now living in temporary shelters, many of whom have been displaced multiple times and have been repeatedly traumatized, Corsi said.

Organizations like UNICEF are now working to provide basic services such as vaccinations for young children, medical care and basic “learning hubs” while schools remain closed.

In some parts of Lebanon, the bombardment has cut off access to basic necessities like clean water as reservoirs and pumping stations have been destroyed, according to UNICEF. Hospitals, bridges and sanitation systems have also been damaged or destroyed.

Source: CNN

-- Agencies

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