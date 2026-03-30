Sri Lankan-origin Athithiya Anantharajah appointed Deputy Mayor in Paris

Sri Lankan-origin Athithiya Anantharajah appointed Deputy Mayor in Paris

March 30, 2026   04:39 pm

Sri Lankan-origin Athithiya Anantharajah, at just 25 years old has been appointed maire adjoint (Deputy Mayor) of Pontault-Combault – a municipality on the outskirts of Paris, France.

From city councillor at 19, the daughter of refugees escaping the conflict in Sri Lanka, the French local politician has excelled in the recent municipal race through her hard work, conviction, and commitment to the city that is her home.

Appointed Deputy Mayor of Pontault-Combault in March 2026, Athithiya will focus on local governance and community impact.

It is reported that the Anandarasa family hails originally from Kayts in the Jaffna District, crediting her family history and early experiences for her deep interest in politics.

In her earlier role as Municipal Councillor for Youth (2020–2026), she managed initiatives for residents aged 11–17, including the “Quartier Jeunes” program and awareness workshops on the environment and disability.

It is expected that she will continue to inspire more youth to step into politics and civic leadership.

Source: Thamarai
--Agencies

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