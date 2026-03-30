Iran describes US proposal as unrealistic, unreasonable, contradicting Trumps remarks

Iran describes US proposal as unrealistic, unreasonable, contradicting Trumps remarks

March 30, 2026   04:43 pm

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said Monday that the US’s 15-point list for halting the conflict contains “largely excessive, unrealistic, and unreasonable demands,” contradicting US President Donald Trump’s earlier claims that Iran had agreed to “most of” of the requests on the list.

Baghaei added that there are currently no direct negotiations between Iran and the United States, adding that messages from Washington have only been relayed through intermediaries.

“We have had no direct negotiations with the United States so far,” Baghaei told a press conference, according to the state news agency IRNA.

The spokesperson added that Iran did not participate in any recent meetings organized by Pakistan with regional countries, saying they take the form of a framework not agreed upon by Iran.

“The meetings that Pakistan holds with neighboring countries are within a framework they have designed themselves, and we have not participated in this framework,” he said.

Pakistan said over the weekend that it is prepared to host and facilitate talks between the US and Iran “in coming days,” following a four-nation meeting in the Pakistani capital with regional foreign ministers.

Source: CNN

-- Agencies

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