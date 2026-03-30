Spain closes airspace to US planes in Iran war

Spain had already said the U.S. could not use jointly operated military bases in the country for operations related to the war.

“This was made perfectly clear to the American military and forces from the very beginning. Therefore, neither the bases are authorized, nor, of course, is the use of Spanish airspace authorized for any actions related to the war in Iran,” Defense Minister Margarita Robles told reporters.

Spain’s government under Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez is Europe’s most critical voice against the war on Iran launched by the U.S. and Israel. “I think everyone knows Spain’s position. It’s very clear,” Robles said, calling the war “profoundly illegal and profoundly unjust.”

Source: AP

--Agencies