The Attorney General informed the Supreme Court today (30) that investigations are ongoing into the violent incident that occurred near the Mirihana residence of former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa during the Aragalaya period.

The disclosure was made by the State Counsel representing the Attorney General during a hearing on a fundamental rights petition filed by Thanabalasingam Subakaran, who claimed to have been injured in the incident.

The petition was heard before a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court comprising Chief Justice Preethi Padman Surasena, Justices Achala Wengappuli, and Arjuna Obeyesekere.

During proceedings, the State Counsel informed the court that 54 suspects have been identified in connection with the incident, including the petitioner as one of the suspects. Certain investigation-related documents have already been submitted to the Attorney General’s Department by police.

The State Counsel requested the bench to set a date to update the court on the progress of the investigations.

Representing the petitioner, Attorney Ermiza Tegal informed court that the Supreme Court has already granted permission to examine the petition.

The three-judge bench has scheduled the next hearing of the petition for September 25 and directed the State Counsel to report on the progress of the related investigations on that date.