Trump threatens to completely obliterate Irans energy sources if deal is not reached

Trump threatens to completely obliterate Irans energy sources if deal is not reached

March 30, 2026   05:21 pm

US President Donald Trump said if Iran does not reach a deal with the United States and open the Strait of Hormuz, the country would conclude military involvement in the region by “blowing up and completely obliterating” electric plants and oil wells in the country.

“The United States of America is in serious discussions with A NEW, AND MORE REASONABLE, REGIME to end our Military Operations in Iran. Great progress has been made but, if for any reason a deal is not shortly reached, which it probably will be, and if the Hormuz Strait is not immediately ‘Open for Business,’ we will conclude our lovely ‘stay’ in Iran by blowing up and completely obliterating all of their Electric Generating Plants, Oil Wells and Kharg Island (and possibly all desalinization plants!), which we have purposefully not yet ‘touched,’” the president said in a Truth Social post this morning.

It comes after Trump raised the prospect of the US taking Iran’s oil in an interview with the Financial Times last night.

Trump told the newspaper that his “preference would be to take the oil,” as he weighs whether to seize Iran’s key fuel export hub at Kharg Island.

Oil prices, meanwhile, rose Monday, with Brent crude crossing $116 a barrel following his comments.

Source: CNN

-- Agencies

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